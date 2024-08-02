Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

FOXF stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 518,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,429,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

