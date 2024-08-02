Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Zacks reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 287,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

