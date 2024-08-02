Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,028 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

Flex Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flex by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 574,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

