FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 4,662,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,543. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

