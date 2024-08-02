FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.81 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

