FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 4,662,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,543. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

