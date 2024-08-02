First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 97,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 108,576 shares.The stock last traded at $122.87 and had previously closed at $122.89.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
