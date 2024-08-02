First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 97,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 108,576 shares.The stock last traded at $122.87 and had previously closed at $122.89.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.60.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5,336.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 121,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 71,497 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

