First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 12,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $891.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

FMBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

