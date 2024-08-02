First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

