First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

