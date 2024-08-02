First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.9 %

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after acquiring an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.