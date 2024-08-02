Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

