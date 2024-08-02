Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $1,700.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,399.45.

NYSE FICO traded down $9.72 on Thursday, reaching $1,569.23. 45,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,473.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,330.59. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,668.63.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OAKMONT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $13,681,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

