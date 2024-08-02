F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 2,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.