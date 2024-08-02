F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 742496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F3 Uranium
F3 Uranium Stock Performance
F3 Uranium Company Profile
F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F3 Uranium
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.