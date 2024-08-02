F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Shares of F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 742496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get F3 Uranium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium Stock Performance

F3 Uranium Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of C$156.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51.

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.