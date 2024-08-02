Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in July

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Exponent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 264,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. 98,314 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Exponent by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

