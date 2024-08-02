Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $35.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $77,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBN. StockNews.com upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVBN

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.