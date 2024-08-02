Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 11.1%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 275,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 355,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

