Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 383,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 355,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

