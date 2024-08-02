Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $20.33 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.33 or 0.00032085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $165.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.00629418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00103084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00257052 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00071258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,168,081 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

