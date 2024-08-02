Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161.36 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $161.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.75 or 0.00032944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,965.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00625338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00106147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00239001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00073122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,156,469 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

