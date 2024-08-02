Ethena Staked USDe Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $13.98 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,523,862,422.1552424. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08828975 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,851,484.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

