Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Essent Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Essent Group stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,611. Essent Group has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

