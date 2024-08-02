Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 2nd (ALTR, AMZN, APPN, ARE, ATNI, ATUS, BEP, BHC, BLDR, CIGI)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 2nd:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $186.00 price target on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $183.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $164.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $152.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $286.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $463.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

