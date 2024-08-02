Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 2nd (ALTR, AMZN, APPN, ARE, ATNI, ATUS, BEP, BHC, BLDR, CIGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 2nd:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $186.00 price target on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $183.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $164.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $152.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $286.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $463.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

