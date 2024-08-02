Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.68. 1,096,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,447,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

