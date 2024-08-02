Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.10. 4,971,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,355,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Enovix Trading Down 19.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enovix by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enovix by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 171,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

