Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Raised to $14.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Enovix Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,792,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

