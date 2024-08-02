Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 11.4%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 67,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 272,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $110,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares in the company, valued at $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,155,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,857,771. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

