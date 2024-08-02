EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.53

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $112.17, with a volume of 83606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

