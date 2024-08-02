Energi Market Cap Hits $7.73 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0973 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $909,095.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00039611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,414,242 coins and its circulating supply is 79,414,166 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

