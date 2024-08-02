Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.25. 11,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Insider Activity

About Employers

In other Employers news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.