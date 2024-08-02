EMC Capital Management Trims Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 366,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 116,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

IRWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,087. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

