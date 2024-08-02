EMC Capital Management Raises Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 732.3% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 143.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

SVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,159. The company has a market capitalization of $901.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

