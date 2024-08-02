EMC Capital Management Raises Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 201,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

