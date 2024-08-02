EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,162 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,652,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,814,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 333,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,039. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

