EMC Capital Management Makes New $186,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

