EMC Capital Management Invests $268,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 2,689,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

