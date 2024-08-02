EMC Capital Management Invests $268,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE:HUN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 2,689,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.