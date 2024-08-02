EMC Capital Management Invests $243,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

