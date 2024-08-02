EMC Capital Management Invests $199,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,855. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

