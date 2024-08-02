EMC Capital Management Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Chemours by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

