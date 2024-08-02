EMC Capital Management Has $174,000 Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,830. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

