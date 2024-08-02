EMC Capital Management Has $148,000 Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 31,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,168. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

