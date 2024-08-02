EMC Capital Management Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 187,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $647.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBNC. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

