EMC Capital Management Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.65. 520,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.