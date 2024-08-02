EMC Capital Management Buys 5,780 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned 0.07% of CTO Realty Growth worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTO. Alliance Global Partners raised CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

