Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.21

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 18018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $806.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 712,292 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $4,895,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 334,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

