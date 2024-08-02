Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. 644,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

