eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 13th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

