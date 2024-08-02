Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 1,093,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,102. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

