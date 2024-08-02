Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lessened by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.12.

Eaton Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $14.81 on Friday, reaching $283.07. 2,429,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

